Students advertise a ghost-free certifying service in Chiang Mai

Wifei Cheng, 21, a Thai-Taiwanese student at Rajamangala University of Technology Lanna in Chiang Mai province, said that he would happily spend a night in an apartment where deaths have been reported, just to ensure renters or buyers that there is no ghost in residence.

After spending a night free of any supernatural event, he would issue a ghost-free certificate to put the potential tenant’s mind at ease.

Cheng said he received several calls asking for details of the work after posting his services on social media but had yet to secure a client.

He added that he has not set the fee for his services and that right now the costs would be negotiable.

“I also accept similar jobs, such as spending the night at a funeral or other haunted venues,” said Cheng.

Sretthawut Boonprakhong, 22, Cheng’s associate and friend at the college, is also set to take up the challenge, saying that although he is afraid of ghosts, this job would allow him to conclusively prove that ghosts do not exist.

“To be on the safe side, I would arm myself with sacred amulets if I was ever offered a job,” he said.