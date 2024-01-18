Safety measures at Bangkok fireworks factories to be reviewed after deadly blast

Ansit said two more bodies were retrieved on Thursday morning but they could not be identified so far.

All the bodies would be sent to the Forensic Medicine Institute at the Police General Hospital for identification through the lengthy process of disaster victim identification, the PAD chief added.

He said the cause of the explosion had yet to be established by explosive experts.

He added that the factory had received its licence in 2021 and it was renewed every year.

He admitted that there had been one instance of a blast in the factory in 2022, which killed one worker, but its licence was renewed in August last year following a hearing of local villagers.

In July last year, a large explosion occurred at a fireworks warehouse in Narathiwat province, killing 10 people and injuring 118, also damaging more than 200 houses because the warehouse was located in a community area.

Ansit said Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul had ordered the area to be declared a disaster zone so that concerned government agencies could speed up assistance to the families of the victims.

The PAD chief said that the governor of Suphanburi would consider if it was necessary to set up a fund to help the dependants of the victims after it was reported that the perished workers had left behind many children.

So far, government agencies provided the following financial aid to the victims’ families:

Social Development and Human Security Ministry: 3,000 baht

Rajaprajanugroh Foundation: 10,000 baht for funeral services

PM’s Office’s fund for disaster victims: 50,000 baht for funeral services and 30,000 for cost of living plus 50,000 baht if the victims had children under 25 years old.

Justice Ministry: Will consider compensation not exceeding 200,000 baht for each victim

The local municipality will grant 29,700 baht per victim and the amount will be doubled to 59,400 if the victim was the head of the family.