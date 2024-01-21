Public advised to use N95 mask as PM2.5 in Bangkok at unsafe levels
The public has been advised to wear N95 masks whenever they go outside on Sunday as air pollution in Bangkok remains high, with PM2.5 levels reaching unhealthy levels.
As of 10am on Sunday (January 20), the air quality index (AQI) in Bangkok was 187, which is classified as "unhealthy for sensitive groups". The AQI for PM2.5, which are fine particulates that can penetrate deep into the lungs, is 118.
The main causes of air pollution in Bangkok are traffic emissions, industrial emissions, and burning of agricultural waste.
Authorities have advised the public to take the following precautions to protect themselves from air pollution:
— Wear an N95 mask whenever you go outside, especially if you are sensitive to air pollution.
— Limit your time outdoors, especially during peak pollution hours.
— If you have to go outside, avoid strenuous activity.
— Those who have any respiratory problems should seek medical attention if they experience symptoms such as coughing, wheezing, or shortness of breath.
The government said it was taking steps to address air pollution in Bangkok, including investing in public transportation, promoting the use of renewable energy, and cracking down on illegal emissions. However, it will take time to see significant improvements in air quality.