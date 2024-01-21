Public advised to use N95 mask as PM2.5 in Bangkok at unsafe levels

As of 10am on Sunday (January 20), the air quality index (AQI) in Bangkok was 187, which is classified as "unhealthy for sensitive groups". The AQI for PM2.5, which are fine particulates that can penetrate deep into the lungs, is 118.

The main causes of air pollution in Bangkok are traffic emissions, industrial emissions, and burning of agricultural waste.

Authorities have advised the public to take the following precautions to protect themselves from air pollution: