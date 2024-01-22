Upcoming Chinese New Year to generate Bt34 bn in spending: TAT

Sudawan estimates that the average spending per Chinese tourist from these markets during the 2024 Chinese New Year celebration will be 58,236 baht per person per trip, reflecting an 8% increase from 2023 and a 25% increase from the corresponding period in 2019, which saw average spending of 46,747 baht per person per trip.

Most of the spending will likely be concentrated in Bangkok, where Chinese tourists, especially from Hong Kong and Taiwan, tend to stay at high-end hotels. Occupancy rates at five-star hotels in Bangkok often reach 90% during the celebrations.

TAT governor, Thapanee Kiatpaiboon, anticipates that the total revenue during the Chinese New Year celebration will reach 34.39 billion baht, 29% more than in 2023.

Breaking down the revenue, international markets are expected to contribute 28.39 billion Baht, a 36% increase driven by an expected 34% growth in the number of foreign tourists to 995,000. Specifically, the Chinese tourist market is expected to contribute 6.21 billion baht, a 366% increase from the previous year, with an estimated 177,000 Chinese tourists visiting Thailand.