PM pushes for Schengen visa exemption in meeting with German president

Srettha and German President Dr Frank-Walter Steinmeier held discussions at the Santi Maitree Building inside the Government House compound after which they held a press conference together.

Government spokesman Chai Wacharonke said the two leaders discussed several issues, especially cooperation on Thailand’s sustainable development.

Chai said the German president promised Thailand to implement projects to reduce carbon emissions to reduce global warming and help it reach its target of net zero.

Steinmeier told Srettha that Germany was willing to support the use of alternative technology so that half of the energy for generating electricity would be renewable energy by 2040.