PM pushes for Schengen visa exemption in meeting with German president
The president of Germany on Thursday promised Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin that his country would support Thailand’s push for more use of clean energy, while Srettha sought help from him to empower Thailand’s passport by exempting Thai nationals from having to get a Schengen visa.
Srettha and German President Dr Frank-Walter Steinmeier held discussions at the Santi Maitree Building inside the Government House compound after which they held a press conference together.
Government spokesman Chai Wacharonke said the two leaders discussed several issues, especially cooperation on Thailand’s sustainable development.
Chai said the German president promised Thailand to implement projects to reduce carbon emissions to reduce global warming and help it reach its target of net zero.
Steinmeier told Srettha that Germany was willing to support the use of alternative technology so that half of the energy for generating electricity would be renewable energy by 2040.
The president also proposed to push investments of EV production in Thailand by German firms so that Thailand could reach its goal of becoming the EV hub for the region.
The president also promised to provide support for Thailand’s efforts to reduce PM2.5 air pollutants, Chai said.
On tourism cooperation, Srettha asked the German president to support Thailand’s push for Thai passport holders to get visa exemption from member nations of the Schengen Agreement.
The agreement is an international treaty that established the Schengen Area, a vast zone encompassing 26 European countries where internal border controls have been abolished. This means citizens of certain countries that are exempted from visa requirements can seamlessly travel between these countries without passport checks or immigration hassles.
Srettha told the German president that Thailand was a popular destination for German tourists as well. Last year, more than 700,000 German tourists visited Thailand and they were exempted from visa for a 30-day stay, Chai said.
The German president was accompanied by representatives of leading German firms. Srettha briefed the German business representatives on Thailand’s economic situation and the new opportunities in Thailand.
The Thai prime minister also briefed the German business leaders about Thailand’s mega-projects, including the southern land bridge, the upgrading of railway systems and the ease of doing business in Thaliand as well as the development of skilled workforce through vocational schools, Chai said.
The German business representatives told the prime minister that they were interested in holding international trade fairs in Thailand as well as recycling industries, especially producing plastic pellets from plastic garbage.
The German president is scheduled to be granted an audience with Their Majesties the King and Queen on Thursday evening.
On Friday, the German president is scheduled to visit the floating solar farm at the Sirindorn Dam in Ubon Ratchathani province and visit a sustainable Thai-German farm project as well as the Pha Taem National Park in Ubon Ratchathani.