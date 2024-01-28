Forest fires drop by 79% in North of Thailand thanks to patrolling

Kritsayam Kongsatree, director of the Protected Areas Regional Office 16, said on Saturday that his office deployed forest fire-fighting personnel to patrol the forests, and these measures have been proved to be successful.

He said only 67 hotspots were detected in Chiang Mai and Lamphun forests since January 1, a drop of 79% from last year.

The office falls under the Department of National Parks, Wildlife, and Plant Conservation (DNPWP) and oversees 19 forests covering 7.8 million rai (1.25 million hectares) in Chiang Mai and Lamphun.