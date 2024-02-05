Tiffany take-off: Flight attendant crowned Thailand’s most beautiful transgender

Saruda “Pimai” Panyakham collapsed to the floor and shed tears of joy after she was announced the winner of the 25th Miss Tiffany pageant held at the Tiffany Show Theatre in Pattaya on Sunday night.

Saruda triumphed after failing to catch the judges’ eye on four previous appearances as a Miss Tiffany contestant.

“The Future is Yours” was this year’s Tiffany theme, a nod to the pageant’s original goal of promoting human rights and equality for transgender people in Thailand and around the world.