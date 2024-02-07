BTS, BMA support 'This Car Reduces PM2.5 Dust,' campaign

Chadchart Sittipunt has expressed his gratification for BTS Group’s support in the ‘This Car Reduces PM2.5 Dust’ and invites the public to join hands in reducing PM2.5 with the simple act of changing their engine oil or air filter through BMA’s campaign.

As part of the larger campaign, BMA together with the Ministry of Energy has invited various gas station companies and automobile brands to provide the public with a special promotion to encourage the use of Euro5 fuel and engine maintenance by the policy to change the quality of oil from Euro4 to Euro5.

The Ministry of Energy claimed that since the Euro5 fuel contains 5 times less sulfur, it results in a reduction of PM2.5 emissions in diesel engines by more than 20%.

In addition, Bangkok has tested PM2.5 emissions from Euro 3 diesel model vehicles that have passed the black smoke test at the Bangkok Vocational Training School (Athorn Sangkhawattana), Thung Khru District, with observations made between maintenance-free vehicles and vehicles that have undergone maintenance through engine oil and air filter replacement with the use of sensors to measure the air quality. From the AIRLAB Microsensors Challenge 2023 project in a room size of 50 cubic meters, the test proved that vehicles that have undergone car filter and engine oil replacement can reduce PM2.5 emissions by up to 25% while also extending the life of vehicles.