North, Northeast and South to see warmer weather and rain

The department said these conditions are brought by the southerly and southeasterly winds prevailing over Thailand and the Gulf. It added that the westerly wind at high altitudes prevailing over the North and the upper Northeast regions will result in cool to cold mornings in these areas.

The department urged people in the upper country to take care of their health due to the variable weather, and advised motorists to take extra care when driving in foggy areas.

From Friday to Tuesday (February 9-13), the rather strong high-pressure system from China will extend to upper Thailand and the South China Sea, while the easterly and southeasterly winds will prevail over the lower Northeast, the lower Central including the Bangkok metropolitan area, the East and the upper South regions. Isolated thundershowers and strong winds are likely in the upper country, followed by a decrease in temperature.

In the South, the northeast monsoon over the Gulf and the South will strengthen from Friday, bringing more rain and isolated heavy downpours to the upper South. Waves heights are forecast at 2-3 metres in the lower Gulf and 2 metres in the upper Gulf, and could rise further in thundershowers.

The department warned that from Friday to Tuesday, people in the upper country and the upper South should beware of severe conditions, gusting winds and thunder strikes and should keep away from big trees and unsecured billboards.

All ships in the Gulf should proceed with caution and keep off thundershowers, while small boats should remain ashore. People residing along the Gulf should also beware of inshore surges, the department added.