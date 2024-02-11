Bridge plan for Koh Phayam’s Moken school children awaits Cabinet nod

Traisulee Traisoranakul, secretary to the interior minister, said on Sunday that the secretariat was seeking the opinions of relevant government agencies and would pass the project on to the Cabinet once it gets responses.

“The government agencies are expected to submit their opinions to the secretariat soon and the secretariat will then put it on the Cabinet’s agenda,” she said.

Traisulee added that when Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin held a mobile Cabinet meeting in Ranong on January 22 and 23, the lawmakers considered this issue an urgent matter.