Bridge plan for Koh Phayam’s Moken school children awaits Cabinet nod
Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul submitted the Koh Phayam bridge project to the Cabinet Secretariat before it can be put to the Cabinet for approval, the minister’s secretary said.
Traisulee Traisoranakul, secretary to the interior minister, said on Sunday that the secretariat was seeking the opinions of relevant government agencies and would pass the project on to the Cabinet once it gets responses.
“The government agencies are expected to submit their opinions to the secretariat soon and the secretariat will then put it on the Cabinet’s agenda,” she said.
Traisulee added that when Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin held a mobile Cabinet meeting in Ranong on January 22 and 23, the lawmakers considered this issue an urgent matter.
Early last month, the Facebook page “Monsoon Garbage”
posted photographs of young students wading through waist-deep water across the river next to an unfinished bridge.
The page called on Srettha to approve the construction of the bridge as a Children’s Day gift to the Moken kids.
The government learned that the construction, which began many years ago, had been suspended because it was found to be in the area of a mangrove forest reserve, which needed special Cabinet approval.
Traisulee said this bridge would not just be linked to a Moken village, but would also lead to the Ban Ao Yai beach on Koh Phayam. Hence, she said, it would also help promote the island as a new tourism destination.