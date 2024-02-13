Court rejects bail request for Stark’s largest shareholder, says damages too large

Vonnarat, the largest shareholder of Stark Corp, was charged on Monday for allegedly collaborating with others to manipulate the company’s accounts and financial statements in violation of the Securities and Exchange Act. This act allegedly caused damages worth 14.7 billion baht.

Vonnarat pleaded innocence and submitted collaterals to secure his temporary release.

The court, however, rejected the bail request, saying the stock manipulation had severely damaged the economy and society, with so many people becoming victims.