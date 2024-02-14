Srettha welcomes Australian governor-general at Government House

Srettha later led the guests to view a demonstration of the “wai khru” or teacher honouring ceremony conducted by Muay Thai fighters before they take to the ring. The guests were also treated to a Muay Thai match inside the hall of the Santi Maitree building.

Srettha and Hurley then discussed bilateral ties on several aspects, ranging from military and education to trade ties.

The premier and his wife then hosted a grand lunch for the guests.

This visit is the first for Hurley as well as the first by an Australian governor-general in seven years.

Hurley is also a friend of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn as they both studied together at the Royal Military College in Duntroon, Canberra, Australia, 49 years ago.

Hurley and his wife will be granted an audience by Their Majesties the King and Queen at the Chakri Maha Prasat Throne Hall on Wednesday evening. The visitors will later also dine with Their Majesties at the palace.