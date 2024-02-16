Drunk Army captain crashes motorcycle, arrested after police find military items

The Royal Thai Army has set up a committee to investigate an Army captain found to be in possession of multiple teargas canisters, smoke bombs, and flares, deputy spokesman Colonel Ritcha Suksuwanon said on Friday.

The soldier, identified by police as Captain Thirayut, was arrested on Thursday night behind Bangkok’s Mo Chit Bus Terminus after his motorcycle crashed into the pavement and many items of a military nature were found in his backpack. He suffered minor injuries.

Among the items found in his possession were three teargas canisters, four smoke bombs, and eight packages of coloured flares.

As he appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, the Bang Sue Police Station subjected him to a breathalyser test. The soldier was found to have 180 milligrams/dL of alcohol in his body, which is above the legal limit.

Colonel Ritcha, the RTA deputy spokesman, said on Friday that an initial investigation found that the suspect works at the Army’s chemicals department.



