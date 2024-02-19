Fried silkworm vendor in Satun says sales doubled after rating as second-worst deep-fried dish

Patcharee Thongprasom, who sells fried silkworms, at the Saturday night market in Tambon Phiman in Satun’s Muang district, said that after the rating by the tasteatlas website made headlines in the country, more patrons came to buy it.

Patcharee said she earlier sold about 2 kilogrammes of fried silkworms per night, but the sales doubled to 4 kgs after the rating was widely picked up by Thai media.

She sells the fried worms at the rate of 20 baht per spoonful and a patron affirmed that they were crispy and tasty, as well as having a good smell.