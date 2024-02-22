Thai, US navies begin limited recovery mission of HTMS Sukhothai

Under the mission, which is planned to continue until March 14, divers from the two navies will survey around the sunken ship to search for the bodies of five crew from HTMS Sukhothai who were still missing and presumed dead.

The divers are to also retrieve certain armaments and objects that are deemed emotionally precious for the RTN, as well as defuse and neutralise explosives.

The RTN had previously planned to salvage the entire ship but cancelled the plan after it turned out to be too costly. Instead, navy leaders decided to search for and retrieve or destroy armaments as recommended by the US Navy.