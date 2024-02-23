FB page questions Customs math regarding confiscated e-cigarettes

The page cited data allegedly from a Chinese Customs agency, which claimed that the value of e-cigarettes and juices imported to Thailand in 2023 worth around US$46 million or over 1.6 billion baht, an average of 133 million baht per month.

“However, a Customs Department report said that around 68,000 items of smuggled e-cigarettes and equipment were seized from October 1, 2023 to January 31, 2024, worth some 15.5 million baht, or a little over 5 million baht per month,” said the post. “This begs the question where are the rest of these illegally imported e-cigarettes?”

The post then called on policy makers to consider lifting the ban on e-cigarettes by issuing laws mandating the quality and import procedure of the products, thereby minimising the risk of smuggled and substandard products harming consumers who get them via black markets.

E-cigarettes and vaping devices, including baraku (hookah) and electronic baraku are banned in Thailand. Sellers could face up to three years in prison and/or a 60,000 baht fine, while smugglers could face up to 10 years in prison and/or up to 500,000 baht in fines.

The topic of lifting ban on e-cigarettes and similar products has been widely discussed among the public, with supporters claiming that vaping devices can help people kick the smoking habit.

Those who oppose the products, meanwhile, cite the possible health impact of vaping and smoking e-cigarettes, which have yet to be thoroughly studied by health researchers over an extended period.