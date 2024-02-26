Joint US-Thai search of HTMS Sukhothai to continue for fifth day

The divers also retrieved M16 rifles, prepared to disassemble a 20-millimetre-calibre machine gun, and took comprehensive photographs around the ship.

Using HTMS MunNai as the base for operations, the operations team also safely extracted equipment that could be removed externally from the vessel.

The Navy has released the latest images of the submerged vessel, which has now been underwater for 14 months. They include an exploration of the commander's room and the examination of other areas within the vessel in search of the remains of the deceased.