Thailand criticised for captive breeding of elephants for tourism

Researchers from World Animal Protection (WAP), an international non-profit animal welfare organisation, estimate that 5.5 billion wild animals from 487 different species are being kept in cruel conditions worldwide, particularly bears, elephants, and lions.

Black bears, sun bears, and grizzly bears are all farmed across China, Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar and South Korea for the bile produced in their gallbladders, which is highly prized in traditional Chinese medicine (TCM).

Lions, meanwhile, are primarily farmed in South Africa where they are used in the tourism and TCM industries.