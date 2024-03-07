Telecoms pricing list to be ready by June end, says telecoms commission

The order to make a report within the week came after the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) pointed out that mergers in the telecommunications industry have resulted in poor network quality and rising prices.

The NESDC was citing a recent survey by the Consumer Protection Board, which said that consumers are paying more for very little.

As an example, it noted the price of a basic mobile package has risen from 349 baht to 399 baht, even while the internet speed has dropped. Similarly, free call minutes included in packages of 499 or 599 baht have been reduced from 300 to 250 minutes.

“Consumers are also suffering problems with network quality,” the NESDC said, adding that 81% of consumers have been suffering these problems over the past six months. Most complain about either a slow or disrupted internet connection.

The council said that despite a large number of complaints being lodged with mobile phone operators, these issues persist.

Even though the NBTC had set up strict conditions prior to approving the mergers, including reducing service fees by 12%, the agency has little power to protect consumers, the NESDC said.

Instead, the commission has advised the NBTC to revise measures for mergers, such as setting price ceilings, controlling service fees and supporting new competitors.