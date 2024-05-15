Royal Enfield unveils ‘Project Origin’: A time capsule of the brand\'s first moto-bicycle      

Despite extensive searching, no functional example of the original motor-bicycle has ever been discovered, leaving a significant gap in Royal Enfield's history. The project lacked surviving design blueprints or technical drawings to serve as a construction guide. Only a handful of period photographs, promotional advertisements, and news articles from 1901 offered clues to the motorcycle's appearance and potential function. While the limited evidence presented a significant challenge, it also fueled the Royal Enfield team's excitement: could they reconstruct the very first piece of Royal Enfield's DNA?

Fueled by passion, a team of Royal Enfield volunteers embarked on a journey of discovery. They delved into historical records, unearthing century-old knowledge about the pioneering era of motorcycles. Collaboration flourished between Royal Enfield's UK and Indian technical centers, alongside Harris Performance and other vintage motorcycle experts. Together, this team transformed the quest for information into a thrilling treasure hunt, piecing together the design puzzle of the very first Royal Enfield.

It was very clear from the outset that the mechanics, engineering and ergonomics of the original Royal Enfield motor-bicycle was worlds apart from the motorcycles of today. One of the most obvious differences was in the mounting position of the 1 3/4 hp engine, which was clamped onto the steering head above the front wheel, which in turn drove the rear wheel via a long crossed-over rawhide belt. Gobiet hoped that powering the rear wheel would reduce the side-slip commonly associated with front wheel driven Werner motor-bicycles. Unlike most other engines, the Royal Enfield’ crankcase was horizontally split. This avoided the disastrous consequences of oil dripping onto the front wheel from leaky vertically split crankcases.

A Longuemare spray carburettor was situated on the side of the petrol tank some distance lower than the level of the engine’s cylinder head, a secondary feed was taken off the exhaust and passed around the carburettor mixing chamber to warm the fuel and prevent icing. Lubrication was total loss, the rider squirting a charge of oil into the crankcase via a hand oil pump located on the left side of the cylinder. This would burn off after 10 to 15 miles at which point another shot of lubricant was required. The cylinder head housed a mechanical exhaust valve and an automatic inlet valve. The inlet valve was held closed by a weak spring and opened by vacuum. As the piston travelled down the cylinder, the inlet valve was sucked open allowing a charge of air-fuel mixture in. A contact breaker assembly on the timing side axle triggered a trembler coil, which sent a rapid succession of pulses to the spark plug. This resulted in a good burn despite running at very low revs.

Starting the machine required pedal power, and then once the engine fired, the carburettor was opened from its tickover to full-on position by a hand lever located on the right side of the petrol tank. There was also no throttle - speed was modulated by the use of a valve lifter which was opened by a handlebar lever. To slow, the rider applied the valve-lifter. This opened the exhaust valve and as there was now no vacuum in the cylinder, the automatic inlet valve stayed shut and no air-fuel mixture entered the cylinder head. As soon as the rider closed the exhaust valve, the inlet valve opened and the engine fired. Hence, an observer might think the engine was intermittently cutting out when, instead, the rider was simply controlling his speed.

The front wheel had a band brake that was applied by a Bowden lever and cable arrangement operated by the rider’s left hand. The rear wheel also had a band brake but this was operated by back pedalling. The saddle was a leather Lycette La Grande and the 26” wheels were shod with Clipper 2 x 2” tyres.

With all this background information gathered it was then a case of the ‘Project Origin’ team combining new-world technologies with old-world skills and practices to start the full reconstruction of a faithful working replica from the ground up. As the build took form it was quickly apparent as to the level of craftsmanship and expertise that were required to manufacture certain component parts of the motor-bicycle. One of the most complex and intricate elements lay in the construction of the folded brass tank, which was masterfully handcrafted from a single sheet of brass - folded, shaped, hammered and soldered using age-old tools and techniques now almost forgotten to modern manufacturing.

The tubular frame of the motor-bicycle was expertly brass-braised by the team at Harris Performance as well as a number of hand machined brass levers and switches. The engine was completely built from scratch, and with no reference blueprints or technical diagrams to refer to the team was required to intricately study the few photographs and illustrations available from 1901 in order to develop CAD designs for each component part which were then either individually hand-cast or machined from solid.

In addition, the team hand turned the wooden handles, manufactured the front and back band brakes, and had the carburettor built from scratch. The turn of the century period original parts that were sourced; the paraffin lamp, the horn, the leather saddle, the wheels - were all reconditioned and nickel plated to give the impression that the finished ‘Project Origin’ motor-bicycle had just been unveiled to the public for the very first time at the 1901 Stanley Cycle Show, as would have been the case 123 years ago to the month.

Commenting on the unveil of ‘Project Origin’ in Thailand, Anuj Dua, Business Head for Asia Pacific markets at Royal Enfield said, “Royal Enfield is a brand etched in history, our motorcycles are built to be truly global while representing our celebrated lineage. Project Origin is a piece of Royal Enfield’s history which has been brought to life. ‘Project Origin’ represents yet another seminal chapter in Royal Enfield’s illustrious story; marked by decades of creativity, development, ingenuity and resilience. What started way back in 1901, with that charming, slow-revving, doof - doof - doof engine of the very first motor-bicycle, set the foundations for what would become an extraordinary and ongoing 123-year adventure.”

"This event was all about sharing our passion. What makes us incredibly proud of Royal Enfield is that our legacy isn't just confined to a glass case in a museum or tucked away in our offices for staff only. We're bringing it to enthusiasts around the world, giving them the chance to experience it firsthand. Thailand holds a special place for us; it's our most important market and our second home after India. The growth of our customer base and community in Thailand has been remarkable."

Sharing his reflections on how Royal Enfield has inspired, Royal Enfield Historian Gordon May expressed, "My passion for Royal Enfield began with a chance encounter – my first ever British motorcycle happened to be a Royal Enfield. This experience was solidified during a five-month motorcycle journey through India and Nepal on a Royal Enfield Bullet 350. The brand's unique story – the combination of its long history, global reach, and fascinating journey from Britain to India and back again – is what compelled me to become so deeply involved with Royal Enfield."

‘Project Origin’ marks a new chapter in Royal Enfield's celebrated history, a testament to the brand's enduring spirit of creativity, development, ingenuity, and resilience. It all began in 1901 with the captivating chug of the very first motor-bicycle's engine, laying the foundation for an extraordinary 123-year adventure that continues to this day.