Agencies responsible for wild and domestic elephants creating plans

The department has prepared a draft action plan to tackle elephant issues between 2024 and 2028:

• Personnel: Create a network and boost the potential of officials who monitor, drive back or otherwise move wild elephants.

• Area: Create an area management plan suitable for elephants, improve food and water resources, tackle troublemaking or missing elephants across Thailand, enhance surveillance, and set up a notification system for when elephants escape.

• Community: Quickly and fairly compensate those people affected by elephants, create awareness about elephant behaviour and offer alternative jobs for people.

• Research, innovation and technology: Develop innovation and technology to monitor elephants in real time, properly repel them and control their population, as well as study the conflict between elephants and humans in terms of economy and society.

• Collaboration with stakeholders: Establish committees for the preservation and management of elephants, including local committees, to tackle issues, and create awareness and collaboration among all sectors.

“Creating awareness and collaboration are necessary, and they need to be done constantly even if the result will not be as expected, in order to ensure the ultimate goal of coexistence of people and wild elephants,” said Chatchote Thitaram, director of the Centre for Elephant and Wildlife Health.

Raising welfare of pet elephants

Protection for around 3,800-4,000 domesticated elephants in Thailand will be strengthened after the Good Animal Practices for Elephant Facility comes into effect on August 19 of this year.

These mandatory practices issued by the National Bureau of Agricultural Commodity and Food Standards aim to ensure animal welfare among elephants and enhance elephant park standards.

Because mahouts determine the health and welfare of domesticated elephants, the Thai Elephant Conservation Centre and Thailand Professional Qualification Institute have prepared standards and certifications for mahouts. Those who are certified will receive wages based on their expertise.

Meanwhile, the Department of Livestock Development’s Bureau of Legal Affairs is working on the Elephant Act, which is to be proposed to the Cabinet. There is no schedule for completion.

These efforts aim to ensure that domesticated elephants nationwide will live with good health and wellness, along with boosting the operational efficiency of elephant parks.