Julapun says House to deliberate bill legalising casinos on March 28

Julapun heads a special House committee in charge of studying the legalisation of entertainment complexes with casinos as a way to tackle illegal gambling and to boost the economy.

Earlier this month, the ad hoc House panel finished its study and proceeded to summarise their findings in a bill with 10 chapters and 68 articles.

The bill seeks to set up an organisation to regulate entertainment complexes that include casino activities, as well as to create regulations covering the operation of such complexes.