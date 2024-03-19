Julapun says House to deliberate bill legalising casinos on March 28
The House is scheduled to deliberate a bill to legalise casino complexes on March 28, Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat said on Tuesday. If the House approves the bill, he will immediately submit it to the Cabinet for approval.
Julapun heads a special House committee in charge of studying the legalisation of entertainment complexes with casinos as a way to tackle illegal gambling and to boost the economy.
Earlier this month, the ad hoc House panel finished its study and proceeded to summarise their findings in a bill with 10 chapters and 68 articles.
The bill seeks to set up an organisation to regulate entertainment complexes that include casino activities, as well as to create regulations covering the operation of such complexes.
“The bill has been drafted and submitted to the House,” Julapun said.
“The next step will depend on the House’s decision. If the House approves it, I’ll pass it on to the Cabinet to deliberate and the final decision will depend on the Cabinet.”