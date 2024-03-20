Expert warns of safety risk consuming 10-year-old rice from govt stocks

Phumtham said that though the rice was no longer bright white like new rice, it still retained the good fragrance of jasmine rice.

He had a sample cooked and said it tasted good. Phutham believed the rice could still be used to make good fried rice or “khao mun gai”, or steamed rice with boiled chicken meat on top.

The commerce minister said he would have the Public Warehouse Organisation auction the 145,590 sacks of rice. He expected the sales to raise 300 million to 500 million baht, which would help offset the expense incurred by the rice-pledging scheme.

The money would also be used to pay for the warehouse rent and cost of maintaining the rice.

Somporn, however, doubted whether the rice could be consumed safely.

Somporn said normally jasmine rice could be stored for three to four years and if the warehouse managed humidity well and sprayed anti-moth sprays thoroughly, the rice could be stored for up to five years.

He warned that the inefficient spraying of chemicals might cause the rice to develop fungi that produce dangerous aflatoxins.

He said if the rice, which had been stored for 10 years, should be thoroughly checked for aflatoxins.

The rice should also be checked for accumulation of anti-moth sprays that had to be done every four or six months during the past 10 years, he added.

The checks should be conducted on the entire stock, not only the front rows of sacks as done by Phumtham’s delegation, he added.