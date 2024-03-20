Pheu Thai’s ‘quick win’ 20-baht train fare policy a resounding success, boasts Suriya

Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit said on Wednesday that after the 20-baht flat fare was applied, the two electric railway lines boasted a 17.94% increase in commuters, with an average of 92,714 passengers per trip. Before this, the Red and Purple lines averaged some 78,611 passengers per trip.

He was citing statistics from the Rail Transport Department.

Suriya said this 20-baht flat rate policy introduced on October 15 was part of coalition leader Pheu Thai Party’s “quick win” schemes.