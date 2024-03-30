Business leaders agree casinos will bring revenue to Thailand, but advise caution

Meanwhile, some senior executives are urging careful consideration of the pros and cons before a decision on legalising casinos is made.

Supaluck Umpujh, chairperson of Thailand’s largest retail giants, The Mall Group, said entertainment complexes that include casinos would certainly draw more foreigners, and subsequently more revenue to the country.

“I agree 100% [with legal casinos]. If we can’t get rid of [illegal gambling dens], then legal ones should be allowed, so taxes can be properly collected,” she said.

Supaluck also said legal casinos would create more jobs and more revenue, which can then be used to fund infrastructure.

The Mall Group’s matriarch also said casinos and entertainment complexes would serve as a magnet for foreign tourists, much like casinos in Singapore. She claimed that Lee Kuan Yew, considered the founding father of modern Singapore, disliked casinos but saw their economic benefits.

The Thai government has proposed a draft law to set up entertainment complexes that would include legal casinos. A recent study by the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce estimated that these casinos would on average earn about 100 billion baht per year, in addition to revenue for the national coffers.

Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) chairman Kriengkrai Thiennukul said many of Thailand’s neighbours have set up legal casinos, attracting substantial revenue to their countries.

He said legal casinos would also bring more tourists to Thailand, especially those looking to try their luck in gambling.