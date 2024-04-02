Marijuana in Thailand will be regulated, not banned: public health minister

He pointed out that the coalition had already announced its policy to Parliament clearly – that marijuana would be used for medical and health purposes and to boost the economy. He said since the policy had been declared in Parliament, it needs to be complied with.

Under current laws, he said, only marijuana extract with 0.2% or more of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) by weight would be regarded as a narcotic.

Cholnan added that the bill regulating the use of marijuana for health and medical purposes has been drafted and will be submitted to the Cabinet for deliberation soon.

“The bill will provide a legal basis for the policy that has been delivered to Parliament,” Cholnan said. “Since marijuana is not a drug, there should be a law regulating it in line with the Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs of 1961 that says countries that do not criminalise marijuana should enact a law to regulate it.”

Under the new bill, anyone who uses marijuana for purposes other than medical or health reasons will be punished.

He said putting marijuana back on the list of narcotics would have severe repercussions as it has been decriminalised for several years now. He said the private sector, shops and households growing marijuana for medical use would be affected.

The minister added that the new law, once enacted, would require those who want to grow marijuana for personal use to seek permission first.