Residents scream for help as hundreds of pet mice dumped in their soi

They called the Tambon Klong Dan Municipality for help, saying they had been woken up by the noise of a pickup truck and three motorbikes entering the soi. The vehicles had stopped near a large fish pond, and when the owner came out to see if his fish were being stolen, the pickup truck and motorbikes reversed and sped off.

He then spotted several plastic crates filled with pet mice left near the pond and woke up his neighbours and children to help catch the rodents running free. They also alerted the municipality.