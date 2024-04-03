Residents scream for help as hundreds of pet mice dumped in their soi
Residents in a soi off Sukhumvit Road in Samut Prakan’s Bang Bor district woke up in the early hours of Wednesday to find hundreds of mice crawling around.
They called the Tambon Klong Dan Municipality for help, saying they had been woken up by the noise of a pickup truck and three motorbikes entering the soi. The vehicles had stopped near a large fish pond, and when the owner came out to see if his fish were being stolen, the pickup truck and motorbikes reversed and sped off.
He then spotted several plastic crates filled with pet mice left near the pond and woke up his neighbours and children to help catch the rodents running free. They also alerted the municipality.
The municipality sent officials to capture the mice and take them to the municipality office. Officials said many people who raise pythons and other snakes as pets have offered to take the mice as feed for their pets.
The officials believe the mice may have been dumped by a farm that could not sell them.