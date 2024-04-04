Bangkokians get ready! The sun will shine directly overhead at 12.16pm on April 26

The institute announced both on its Facebook page and its website that the phenomenon took place at 12.19pm in Betong.

A solar zenith occurs when the sun is directly overhead, at an angle of 90 degrees above the horizon. This phenomenon can only occur in locations between the Tropics of Cancer and Capricorn that span 23.5 degrees north and south of the equator, respectively.

This event typically happens twice a year at specific locations within the tropics, when the sun is directly overhead and casts the least shadows.