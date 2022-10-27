State agency offers THB200m grants to startups in big push for innovation in Thailand

The grant is part of the “Thematic Innovation” programme, which aims to encourage targeted strategic industrial sectors with up to 5 million baht per business.

Therefore, approximately 20 innovative businesses will benefit from this type of assistance, said Vichian Suksoir, NIA's deputy executive director.

During an exclusive interview with a small group of invited media, he explained that the “Thematic Innovation” programme is the NIA's support for Thai entrepreneurs so that industry could be the motor of the national economy.

Thematic Innovation, now in its fifth year, has recategorised innovation into six categories, from two categories — food and ARI Tech (automation, robotics and immersive technology) — in previous years.

Furthermore, for the first time this year, NIA has decided to include electric vehicles (EV) and related technologies in the programme.



Therefore, the assistance is focused on six sectors: high-value food for export; food security; circular and low-carbon economy; clean energy; digital technology incorporating AI, robotics, augmented or virtual reality (ARI Tech); electric vehicles and related technology.

"The NIA has a policy to encourage and support Thai startups and entrepreneurs who have developed their own technology and innovations that are capable of competing on a global scale. We help S-Curve industries that have the potential to drive the national economy," Vichian noted.