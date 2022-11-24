Air Force hopes to get US answer on F-35 by July
The Royal Thai Air Force expects to receive an answer from the US government on the F-35 jet in the first half of 2023.
RTAF chief ACM Alongkorn Wannarot said on Thursday that the Air Force had informed the US government that Thailand wanted to buy F-35A aircraft to replace its ageing F-16s, which are near their decommissioning period.
He said the operational service time of fighter aircraft cannot be extended for long and that includes the F-16.
Alongkorn expects the US government to provide an answer on the F-35 between January and July 2023.
He explained that the deal is worthwhile because one F-35 aircraft is equal to three F-16 jets.
Alongkorn added that he has not considered any backup plan as yet if the US declines the offer.
