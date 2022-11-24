background-defaultbackground-default
logo-pwa

The Nationthailand

Add to Home Screen.

Add
Close
SATURDAY, December 10, 2022
nationthailand
Air Force hopes to get US answer on F-35 by July

Air Force hopes to get US answer on F-35 by July

THURSDAY, November 24, 2022

The Royal Thai Air Force expects to receive an answer from the US government on the F-35 jet in the first half of 2023.

RTAF chief ACM Alongkorn Wannarot said on Thursday that the Air Force had informed the US government that Thailand wanted to buy F-35A aircraft to replace its ageing F-16s, which are near their decommissioning period.

He said the operational service time of fighter aircraft cannot be extended for long and that includes the F-16.

Alongkorn expects the US government to provide an answer on the F-35 between January and July 2023.

He explained that the deal is worthwhile because one F-35 aircraft is equal to three F-16 jets.

Alongkorn added that he has not considered any backup plan as yet if the US declines the offer.

TAGS
News UpdateRoyal Thai Air ForceF-35 jetsF-16United Statespurchase
RELATED
nationthailand