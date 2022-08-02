Air force chief pleads with budget panel for THB7.4bn to buy F-35 jets

The RTAF chief said the purchase would be made as an FMS (foreign military sale), which would be a government-to-government deal that would be transparent without any kickbacks.

“To put it simply, we cannot walk in with empty hands to buy the fighter jets,” Napadej said.

He argued that purchasing the two advanced fighter jets would benefit the nation by boosting security as well as knowledge and technology transfer for RTAF personnel.

Armaments for the two fighter jets would not need to be purchased, he added, as they could use existing air force weapons and would be compatible with weapons purchased in the future.

Napadej said F-16 jets previously purchased by the RTAF have been in service for nearly 40 years. If the purchase of the two F-35As is approved, they would also be used for 35 to 40 years, he added.