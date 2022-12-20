Tourism minister wants THB8.7bn, 4am closing for night venues next year

The first campaign will use 5.4 billion baht to fund phase 5 of the “Rao Tiew Duay Kan” (We Travel Together) subsidy scheme, which is expected to start before New Year. The campaign will offer 1.5 million Thai registrants a 40% discount on hotel rooms in Thailand, capped at 3,000 baht per room per night, and 600-baht e-coupons to spend at restaurants and attractions.

The second will use 3.3 billion baht to fund tourism promotion campaigns in Thailand and overseas markets with high potential.

Phiphat said he will also ask the Cabinet to extend opening hours of entertainment venues until 4am. The extended opening hours will be piloted on Bangla Walking Street in Phuket’s Krathu district for six months from January.

Bangla Walking Street was chosen because over 70% of its visitors are foreign tourists and therefore have higher spending potential, he added.

“Preliminary studies estimate that allowing Phuket pubs to open until 4am instead of 2am will generate 25% more tourism income,” Phiphat said.

However, the proposal has met with firm opposition from other government agencies including the Public Health Ministry, as well as civic groups. It is due to be reviewed by the National Alcoholic Beverage Policy Committee headed by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha on Thursday.