PM Srettha meet Russian President Putin in Beijing

The Prime Minister also informed Putin of Thailand's decision on October 16 to extend the length of stay for Russian tourists in Thailand from 30 days to 90 days.

During this opportunity, both sides discussed crucial areas of cooperation.

In the political sphere, both sides support continuous knowledge and experience exchanges among personnel of the security councils of both countries.

In the economic sphere, both parties recognized the need to enhance trade facilitation between them. The Prime Minister called for Russia to promote agricultural trade, and he also extended an invitation for Russia to consider increasing investments in Thailand.

Srettha has extended an invitation to the President of Russia to visit Thailand, which Putin has accepted, and both sides will coordinate to determine a mutually convenient date in the future.