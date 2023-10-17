PM Srettha meet Russian President Putin in Beijing
Russian President Vladimir Putin met Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin in Beijing on Tuesday on the sidelines of China's flagship Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) forum.
Srettha expressed his pleasure in meeting President Putin and considered it a valuable opportunity to reaffirm their dedication to bolstering the relationship between Thailand and Russia. Russia has been a steadfast friend to Thailand, and both nations celebrated the 125th anniversary of their diplomatic relations in 2022. He strongly believes that both parties should collaborate to strengthen and deepen their relationship and cooperation, bringing them even closer in the spirit of goodwill.
President Putin praised the longstanding and close relationship between Thailand and Russia. He also emphasized the need for both sides to enhance their cooperation, particularly in cultural and tourism aspects. The people-to-people relations between the two nations are robust, and in 2024, it will be a year of cultural exchange and tourism between Thailand and Russia. Furthermore, it's worth noting that over one million Russian tourists visit Thailand.
The Prime Minister also informed Putin of Thailand's decision on October 16 to extend the length of stay for Russian tourists in Thailand from 30 days to 90 days.
During this opportunity, both sides discussed crucial areas of cooperation.
In the political sphere, both sides support continuous knowledge and experience exchanges among personnel of the security councils of both countries.
In the economic sphere, both parties recognized the need to enhance trade facilitation between them. The Prime Minister called for Russia to promote agricultural trade, and he also extended an invitation for Russia to consider increasing investments in Thailand.
Srettha has extended an invitation to the President of Russia to visit Thailand, which Putin has accepted, and both sides will coordinate to determine a mutually convenient date in the future.
The Russian leader has used his rare trip abroad to meet a number of leaders, including Hungary's Viktor Orban. It is only his second time travelling outside the former Soviet Union region since February 2022 when Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into neighbouring Ukraine in what it calls its "special military operation".
International leaders are in China to attend the event marking the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative - the brainchild of the Chinese President Xi Jinping.
The BRI is an ambitious plan launched by Xi in 2013 which oversees the creation of global infrastructure, transport and energy networks connecting Asia with Africa and Europe.