Thailand unveils two weapons to attract foreign investment

Microsoft has committed to invest in Thailand as an AI hub in Asia, establishing a regional cloud data centre and AI Centre of Excellence.

Narit said the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Microsoft covers not just financial investment but also the development of digital government systems, the State Cloud project, elevating digital workforce skills, enhancing cybersecurity, and fostering knowledge in AI.

Focus on clean energy and Global Minimum Tax

The BOI has highlighted clean energy and compliance with the Global Minimum Tax (GMT) as crucial tools for attracting investments amid global uncertainty. By embracing clean energy, Thailand aims to position itself as a responsible and sustainable investment destination. Additionally, the country’s commitment to joining the GMT next year demonstrates commitment to fair and transparent economic practices, aligning with Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) standards.

Under the GMT, a minimum corporate income tax rate of no less than 15% will be imposed globally.

Thailand has prepared for both aspects for some time now and is confident that these are new tools to attract investments, the BOI secretary-general said.

Some 1,000 multinationals in Thailand will fall under the GMT’s scope, meaning they will no longer receive tax exemptions. However, the BOI will allow companies applying for investment promotions to choose tax deductions instead of exemptions, meaning only a moderate increase in their tax burden. The BOI will also utilise a 100-billion-baht competitiveness fund to reduce investment costs amid higher taxes.

Setting up regional headquarters

The BOI said Thailand enjoys advantages due to its well-developed digital infrastructure and skilled workforce. International digital companies that already have regional headquarters in the kingdom include Agoda, which employs 3,000 people in Thailand.

Tesla ‘eyeing $5bn investment’

Talks with Tesla for a $5-billion investment in Thailand are ongoing, according to reports.

This investment would be a significant boost for the Thai economy and further solidify the country's position as a key player in the global EV market.

"The global EV business is currently expanding rapidly. In Thailand, the registration of EVs has reached 70,000 units, with 58,000 being passenger cars. This figure accounts for 16% of all new vehicle registrations in October. The EV sector is growing rapidly, and Thailand's supportive measures instil confidence in both investors and consumers," Narit said.