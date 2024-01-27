Thailand eyes ‘Unicorn Factory’ to propel startups to global success

Krithpaka Boonfueng, executive director of the National Innovation Agency (NIA), said recently that the initiative focuses on connecting startups with potential venture capital, expanding markets and facilitating international growth. She added that the idea has also been discussed with the National Startup Committee and other relevant agencies.

"If this project is launched and implemented, it will be an excellent path for Thailand’s unicorns to grow," she explained, adding that if the proposal goes ahead as planned, the Unicorn Factory should be visible within the next three months.

The move is in line with the government’s planned National Startup Act, which aims to support a seamless startup ecosystem. Despite many startups encountering failure, the NIA director is optimistic about a successful 2024, provided they focus on the right market demand.

“There is up to 30 billion baht available in funding for Thai startups, but venture capitalists now are more selective. Instead of just looking at concepts and ideas, they want to see the company’s balance sheet and concrete growth opportunities,” she explained.

Hence, she said, NIA aims to groom Thai startups to meet global standards.

Big startup market

As of this year, Thailand has some 2,100 startups, with 700 in the pre-seed stage and 1,400 in the ready-to-go stage.

The NIA continues to drive and empower Thai startups, responding to innovation demands in ASEAN and global markets, she said.