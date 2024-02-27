Thailand to encourage families to have more children

The campaign, which is expected to be announced in March, came as Thailand's newborns reached the lowest level in 70 years with just 485,085 births in 2022. That figure is likely to fall even further, with the total fertility rate predicted to drop from 1.53 in 2020 to 1.3 in 2040.

Meanwhile, Thailand recorded 13.2 million people aged above 60 years in January this year, accounting for 20% of the total population. The elderly population is expected to reach 31%, or one-third of the total population, in 2040.

If the situation persists, the Thai population will drop to 33 million people in the next 60 years, triggering labour shortages and a lack of productivity.

The campaign also aims to boost workers' income for retirement. At present, the income replacement rate of Thai workers is just 39.3% of their pre-retirement income, lower than the International Labour Organisation's standard of 40%.

Only workers who pay contributions to the social security scheme and/or provident funds, or civil servants can cope with insufficient income for retirement.