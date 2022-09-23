House ex-speaker and veteran Democrat Marut Bunnag dies at 98
Former House speaker and veteran politician Marut Bunnag died on Friday, the Democrat Party announced on its Facebook account. He was 98.
“The Democrat Party regrets the passing of Professor Marut Bunnag, former secretary-general and deputy leader of the party,” its post read.
Marut, a legal expert, continued to serve as an adviser to the country’s oldest political party after he left politics for good in 2006, at the age of 82.
His Democrat colleagues, including deputy leaders Ongart Klampaiboon and Nipon Boonyamanee, wrote condolence messages in their Facebook posts on Friday.
According to a source, Marut was rushed to hospital on Friday morning after he fell seriously ill.
During his long years in politics, Marut had served as justice minister between 1981 and 1983, public health minister from 1983 to 1986 and again from 1989 and 1990, and also education minister between 1986 and 1988.
He served as the speaker of the House of Representatives from 1992 to 1995.
Marut Bunnag International Law Office that he founded in 1950 is now run by his son Rujira.