House ex-speaker and veteran Democrat Marut Bunnag dies at 98

“The Democrat Party regrets the passing of Professor Marut Bunnag, former secretary-general and deputy leader of the party,” its post read.

Marut, a legal expert, continued to serve as an adviser to the country’s oldest political party after he left politics for good in 2006, at the age of 82.

His Democrat colleagues, including deputy leaders Ongart Klampaiboon and Nipon Boonyamanee, wrote condolence messages in their Facebook posts on Friday.