Pheu Thai says Roi Et win foretells ‘landslide victory’ in general election

“So, a landslide victory for Pheu Thai in the next general election is required if people want the country to escape the current economic crisis.”

Failure to win a big mandate at the next national election would mean Pheu Thai could not implement its policies to help the people, he said.

Pheu Thai secretary-general Prasert Chanruangthong noted the party had enjoyed victories in a series of local elections, including the 20 seats it secured in the Bangkok Council on May 22. Pheu Thai also won the Kalasin PAO election by a landslide on August 16, with candidate Chalermkwan Lortrakul receiving 249,093 votes.

The win in Roi Et also showed that voters no longer supported coup leaders, he said.

“These signs point to a Pheu Thai victory in the next election,” said Prasert, adding that people wanted to see political changes and a new leader for the country.

Pheu Thai spokeswoman Teerarat Samretwanich said the Roi Et win showed that voters supported Pheu Thai’s push for political change and would hand the party a huge victory at the next general election, whatever rules it was held under.