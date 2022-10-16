Korn promises to make Thais wealthy as new leader of Chart Pattana Kla Party

The party caucus also elected 29 other executives, including Tewan as secretary-general and Attawit Suwanpakdee and Worawut Oonjai as deputy leaders.

Erawan Thapplee was named secretary-general,

Kobsak Sabhavasu chief economic strategist and chief party election campaign strategist, while Wannarat Charnnukul was named the party’s election director.

After the party’s election results were announced, Korn said the Chart Pattana Kla Party’s aim was to make Thais wealthy and improve the country’s economy.

“The country will only develop when we dare to change,” he said, adding that it was time for Thais to rise up and change the country’s entire economic structure.

“We must dare to think what others have never thought of. We must create more than a million new jobs, including positions in the creative economy, that will help boost people’s earnings.”

He said his party will also open online channels for Thais to sell their products overseas among other things.

The Chart Pattana Kla Party will also make the government easily accessible to the population via a mobile app, so they can have it working for them 24/7.

Korn quit the Democrat Party in 2020 to co-found Kla Party which was registered on Valentine’s Day the same year. However, early last month Korn announced plans to politically cooperate with Suwat.

Then on September 26, Chart Pattana Party held a general assembly and changed the party’s name to Chart Pattana Kla to signify the link up.

Separately, the remaining members of Kla Party had met five days earlier to elect a new executive board and elected Jirayut Veerapong as the new leader.