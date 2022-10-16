Korn promises to make Thais wealthy as new leader of Chart Pattana Kla Party
Former finance minister Korn Chatikavanij who left Kla Party to join Chart Pattana last month was named leader of the new Chart Pattana Kla Party.
Tewan Liptapanlop, former Chart Pattana leader, was named secretary-general at the party caucus on Sunday.
Suwat Liptapanlop, the powerhouse of Chart Pattana who announced the tie-up with Korn early last month, remained as party chairman.
Chart Pattana Kla Party’s first general assembly began on Sunday with Korn unveiling the blue-gold logo that forms the Thai alphabet “chor chang” – the party’s first initial.
Korn said the new logo signifies the party’s bright future, while the blue rising line represents the “strong bow that will shoot the party to its goal”.
He added that the blue in the logo also signifies the party’s firm steps towards its political goal, while the gold represents encouragement, confidence and courage.
“The Chart Pattana Kla’s logo represents Thailand’s courage in developing the bright flame of prosperity that will never die,” he said, referring to the word “Kla”, which stands for courage in Thai.
After Korn unveiled the new logo, Tewan announced his resignation as party leader and named the former finance minister as his successor. Korn, who was the only candidate for the job, won all 304 votes.
The party caucus also elected 29 other executives, including Tewan as secretary-general and Attawit Suwanpakdee and Worawut Oonjai as deputy leaders.
Erawan Thapplee was named secretary-general,
Kobsak Sabhavasu chief economic strategist and chief party election campaign strategist, while Wannarat Charnnukul was named the party’s election director.
After the party’s election results were announced, Korn said the Chart Pattana Kla Party’s aim was to make Thais wealthy and improve the country’s economy.
“The country will only develop when we dare to change,” he said, adding that it was time for Thais to rise up and change the country’s entire economic structure.
“We must dare to think what others have never thought of. We must create more than a million new jobs, including positions in the creative economy, that will help boost people’s earnings.”
He said his party will also open online channels for Thais to sell their products overseas among other things.
The Chart Pattana Kla Party will also make the government easily accessible to the population via a mobile app, so they can have it working for them 24/7.
Korn quit the Democrat Party in 2020 to co-found Kla Party which was registered on Valentine’s Day the same year. However, early last month Korn announced plans to politically cooperate with Suwat.
Then on September 26, Chart Pattana Party held a general assembly and changed the party’s name to Chart Pattana Kla to signify the link up.
Separately, the remaining members of Kla Party had met five days earlier to elect a new executive board and elected Jirayut Veerapong as the new leader.