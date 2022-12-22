Second reading of marijuana bill delayed for ‘more urgent matters'

The second reading of the bill was initially scheduled for next Wednesday when the House would continue deliberating Section 4.

But during the meeting of the whips, Chuan said the House needed to use next week’s meeting to consider whether to reaffirm five bills that have been passed in three readings by the Senate but were changed significantly.

Chuan said the five bills are the architect regulation bill, the labour protection bill, the marine navigation bill, the pension fund bill, and the student loan bill.