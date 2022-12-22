Parliament deletes Section 3 of cannabis bill, leaving herb in legal limbo

Section 3 specified that cannabis and hemp are not considered narcotics under the Narcotic Drugs Act.

The deletion of Section 3 sparked speculation that cannabis has effectively been relisted as a narcotic. However, the House committee scrutinising the draft bill previously said that removal of Section 3 would not override an edict issued in June by the Public Health Ministry that legalised the herb by delisting it as a Category 5 drug.

Of the 233 MPs attending Wednesday’s meeting, 199 voted for removal of Section 3, none voted against, and there were 31 abstentions and three no-votes.

The meeting then considered Section 4, which covers definition of terms related to cannabis and hemp. Move Forward MP Dr Wayo Assawarungruang proposed limits on the amount of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) in cannabis to prevent the development of new strains that contain higher THC levels. THC is the psychoactive substance responsible for the “high” from consuming cannabis.