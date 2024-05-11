\'Inexperienced\' PM keen to learn water management from Suphan Buri locals

In his first visit to Suphan Buri since becoming PM, Srettha was welcomed by Social Development and Human Security Minister Varawut Silpa-archa, leader of ​​the Chart Thai Pattana Party, at the residence of Praphatra Photasuthol, the party’s secretary-general.

Varawut, who is Banharn’s son, thanked Srettha for visiting the province to meet with locals and check on the water management model for agriculture.

The premier responded that as an inexperienced PM, he would love to learn from Chart Thai Pattana MPs and locals who are more familiar with solving problems in the province. Srettha also promised to visit Suphan Buri again in the future.

After having a meal, Srettha visited booths showcasing OTOP products of Suphan Buri that included local desserts and fruits, hammocks, Pha Khao Ma waistcloth, and hand-woven fabrics.

Praphatra told over 500 locals who were at his compound to welcome the premier that his house had welcomed four prime ministers so far — the 21st PM Banharn, the 23rd PM Thaksin Shinawatra, the 29th PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, and the 30th PM Srettha.