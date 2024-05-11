NBTC tells AIS to compensate customers for service disruption on Friday

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) told AIS to estimate the impact of the incident on its users and provide suitable compensation.

Complaints flooded social media around 5.30pm on Friday that AIS mobile phone and internet services could not be accessed. Netizens also said that the problem seemed to affect only some of the AIS numbers nationwide.

“AIS must explain the cause of the problem that rendered several people, me included, unable to make a call or go online on Friday,” Sarana Boonbaichaiyapruck, NBTC chairman, said after the meeting of the watchdog’s commissioners on Friday night.

“We may have to set a publishing clause to force operators to provide their services more efficiently,” he added.

Later on Friday, AIS issued a statement apologising for the disruption of service, adding that the company’s team of engineers had successfully fixed the problem, and services had been restored.

The company said it would notify affected customers via SMS about the compensation details on May 13.

AIS added that it would meet with the NBTC on Monday to explain the disruption.

As of 2023, AIS had 44.44 million subscribers, accounting for a 46.65% share in Thailand’s mobile duopoly market. True Corporation, meanwhile, has 51.37 million subscribers — a 52.77% market share.