Only 3% of Thais say they will use cannabis for recreation: Poll

Asked if they were interested in using cannabis for recreation, 96.6 per cent said no, since the herb was legalised for medical use. Only 3.4 per cent said they were interested in recreational use.

Asked for their opinions on cannabis legalisation, 91.1 said the herb was legalised for medical use, 84.6 per cent agreed that measures are needed to deal with people who use cannabis improperly, 83.5 per cent said recreational use is wrong, 65.9 per cent said it was legalised to help people, and 63.7 per cent said people should register to grow cannabis in order to curb imports of the herb.

Asked which source they rely on for information about cannabis, 89.4 per cent said the Public Health Ministry, 85.2 per cent said Thai traditional doctors, 63.8 per cent said local doctors and 61.4 per cent said social media.

Asked for their view on cannabis legalisation, 82.7 per cent agreed with legalisation for medical use as it would benefit people, while 17.3 per cent disagreed, citing a lack of clear measures and information to regulate the use of cannabis.

Asked whether attacks on cannabis legalisation were a ploy by politicians aimed at undermining their rivals, 92.4 per cent said yes, while 7.6 per cent said no.