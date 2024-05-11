Thai govt extends visa-waiver for Indians and Taiwanese until November 11

In a bid to boost tourism, the visa-waiver policy had been extended to visitors from India and Taiwan since November last year until May 10. To ensure the continuation of foreign arrivals, the Cabinet had earlier approved the extension of the policy from May 11 until November 11.

The ministry estimated that the extension of the visa waiver would result in some 1.55 million tourists from India and some 700,000 visitors from Taiwan entering Thailand this year.

The ministry added that from its survey, Indian visitors spend an average of 41,000 baht per trip to Thailand, while Taiwanese tourists spend around 43,000 baht per trip.

The government’s visa exemption policy started in September last year with visitors from China and Kazakhstan, followed by Indians and Taiwanese in November.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand expects foreign arrivals this year to reach 35 million people, generating some 3.5 trillion baht in revenue for the Thai economy.