Chuan blames House meeting collapse on absent MPs travelling to Japan

He said that several lawmakers were on a leave of absence for an overseas trip organised by their respective House committees.

“A large part of the House members is now flocking to Japan. They are on a trip with their committees. This is a period when House committees have to spend their [remaining] budget,” the speaker said.

According to him, most of the absent MPs had their departure flights on Thursday and they were scheduled to fly back to Thailand next Tuesday (December 27).

He said the House meeting on Wednesday collapsed due to a lack of quorum. It was four participants short of the quorum when the chair, Second Deputy House Speaker Supachai Phosu, adjourned the meeting.