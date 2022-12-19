Parliament will convene as usual despite MP resignations: Chuan

“The number of MPs attending the meeting still exceeds half of the total seats, which means the Parliament can convene as normal,” Chuan told reporters.

The press had relayed public concerns about the government coming to a halt now that so many MPs are quitting their parties to prepare for the upcoming general election.

The election has been scheduled for May 7, 2023.

When Parliament convened last Friday, the lower House attendance dropped to 439 from a total of 500.

Chuan said the House of Representatives still needs to consider several important legislations, including amendments to the University Act and the Use of Cheque Act. He said with so many items still on the agenda, MPs should attend every meeting and fulfil their duties until the last minute.

He also reminded MPs to not forgot to insert their electronic ID cards or their attendance will not be counted.

Chuan, who is also House speaker, added that he was not sure when the House would complete deliberating on the pending cannabis and hemp acts, but they have been moved to the top of the agenda.