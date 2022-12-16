Chuan urges MPs to complete their jobs despite mass resignations
House Speaker Chuan Leekpai urged members of Parliament to “fully perform their duties until the last minute” as more and more of their peers hand in their resignations.
Chuan pointed out on Friday that each of the House of Representatives’ committees costs the country up to 3 million baht in meeting allowances. So far, these 30 or so committees with some 15 members each have held more than 40 meetings.
Chuan said MPs who are part of these panels should finish deliberating on the 17 reports they have submitted before the year is over, “so you can bring your achievements home”.
By “home”, Chuan apparently meant the MPs’ constituencies.
At Friday’s meeting of the lower House, Chuan reported that three more MPs had given up their seats, namely Palang Pracharath Party’s Phetchaburi MP Suchart Utsaha and Kanchanaburi MP General Somchai Wissanuwong, and Democrat Party’s list MP Kanok Wongtrangan.
The number of MPs has fallen to 439 from a full House of 500.
Many lawmakers have given up their seats and quit their parties to join new ones in preparation for the next general election, which is tentatively scheduled for May 7 next year.
With fewer MPs, it took a long time for the House to achieve a quorum on Friday.
MP Khrumanit Sungpoom from opposition leader Pheu Thai Party praised Chuan for “defending the House”. However, he said, the current House has seen too many meetings collapse due to the lack of a quorum.
Khrumanit also slammed Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha for accusing MPs of “playing politics”, when he said it was actually the PM to blame for the frequent meeting collapses.
He went on to say that General Prayut had no understanding of the workings of the Parliament as he has never been an elected representative.
Chuan responded on the ruling coalition’s behalf by saying Khrumanit should “not be too concerned about external matters”.
On Thursday, Prayut called on all MPs to fulfil their parliamentary responsibilities, especially now that several of their colleagues have quit ahead of the next polls. The PM said it was each political party’s and MPs’ duty to fulfil their duties.
Also on Thursday, Chuan said it was business as usual despite the mass resignations. According to him the House had a sufficient quorum to deliberate on and pass the 20 or so important pending draft laws.