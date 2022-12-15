Mass resignation of 29 MPs sparks expectation of early election

Deputy House Speaker Supachai Phosu informed the House that 29 MPs had submitted resignations on Wednesday to take effect on Thursday.

The MPs are thought to have quit in order to contest the upcoming general election under new party banners. The election is tentatively scheduled for May 7 but could be earlier if the prime minister dissolves the House before its four-year term ends on March 22.

There is strong speculation that PM Prayut Chan-o-cha will now dissolve the House to avoid by-elections needed to fill vacant seats left by quitting MPs.