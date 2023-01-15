Merging may be best bet for small parties in new two-ballot voting system: poll
Most Thai voters support the idea of small political parties merging together to cope with the two-ballot electoral system, a new survey shows.
The two-ballot system means voters will be required to cast one vote for their constituency MP and another for their preferred party.
The new system also increases the number of constituency MPs from 350 to 400 and reduces party-list MPs from 150 to 100. Party-list MPs will be calculated from the percentage of votes cast for parties.
The survey was conducted by the National Institute of Development Administration (Nida) from January 9 to 12 among 1,310 respondents nationwide. The respondents, aged 18 and above, came from different levels of income and educational backgrounds.
Here are some questions and responses:
What do you think small political parties should do to cope with the two-ballot system?
• 46.26% Merge with other parties
• 37.56% Continue without merging
• 15.34% Leave politics
• 0.84% No comment
What’s your advice for small parties that choose to merge?
• 61.55% Merge with big parties
• 27.39% Merge with medium-sized parties
• 11.06% Merge with small parties
What’s your opinion on the newly merged Chart Pattana Kla Party? (More than one choice allowed)
• 46.87% It is a good match
• 30.99% The party will get more MPs in the upcoming general election
• 19.39% It is a temporary merger for the upcoming general election
• 14.50% It is not a good match
• 9.31% The merger will not help increase the number of MPs
• 5.80% Former Kla Party leader Korn Chatikavanij will benefit from this merger
• 5.34% Former Chart Pattana Party leader Suwat Liptapanlop will benefit from this merger
What’s your opinion on a possible merger between Thai Sang Thai and Sang Anakot Thai Parties? (More than one choice allowed)
• 50.15% It is a good match
• 31.76% Parties will gain more MPs in the upcoming general election
• 20.08% It is a temporary merger for the upcoming general election
• 14.35% It is not a good match
• 10.76% Thai Sang Thai Party leader Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan will benefit from this merger
• 8.32% The merger will not help increase the number of MPs
• 3.66% Sang Anakot Thai Party leader Somkid Jatusripitak will benefit from this merger.
