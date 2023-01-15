Merging may be best bet for small parties in new two-ballot voting system: poll

What’s your opinion on the newly merged Chart Pattana Kla Party? (More than one choice allowed)

• 46.87% It is a good match

• 30.99% The party will get more MPs in the upcoming general election

• 19.39% It is a temporary merger for the upcoming general election

• 14.50% It is not a good match

• 9.31% The merger will not help increase the number of MPs

• 5.80% Former Kla Party leader Korn Chatikavanij will benefit from this merger

• 5.34% Former Chart Pattana Party leader Suwat Liptapanlop will benefit from this merger

What’s your opinion on a possible merger between Thai Sang Thai and Sang Anakot Thai Parties? (More than one choice allowed)

• 50.15% It is a good match

• 31.76% Parties will gain more MPs in the upcoming general election

• 20.08% It is a temporary merger for the upcoming general election

• 14.35% It is not a good match

• 10.76% Thai Sang Thai Party leader Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan will benefit from this merger

• 8.32% The merger will not help increase the number of MPs

• 3.66% Sang Anakot Thai Party leader Somkid Jatusripitak will benefit from this merger.

